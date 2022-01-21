QQQ
Lennar: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 21, 2022 9:46 am
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Lennar.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:LEN) announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share. On Wednesday, Lennar will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.375 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own LEN as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.375 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 10, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

