VSE's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 20, 2022 9:48 am
VSE's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from VSE.

What’s Happening

(NASDAQ:VSEC) announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.1 per share. On Tuesday, VSE will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own VSEC as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 09, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

