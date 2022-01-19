QQQ
+ 2.38
368.17
+ 0.64%
BTC/USD
-407.42
41944.70
-0.96%
DIA
-0.80
354.65
-0.23%
SPY
+ 0.32
456.17
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.58
139.52
+ 0.41%
GLD
+ 2.17
167.22
+ 1.28%

PPL's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 19, 2022 9:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
PPL's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PPL.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:PPL) announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.21 per share. On Monday, PPL will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.21 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own PPL as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.21 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing PPL's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 18, 2021, PPL (NYSE:PPL) declared a dividend payable on July 1, 2021 to its shareholders. PPL also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: PPL

PPL (NYSE:PPL) declared a dividend payable on April 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of PPL's stock as of March 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Wednesday, December 7

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Wednesday, September 7