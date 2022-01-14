QQQ
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Tekla World Healthcare Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 9:48 am
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tekla World Healthcare.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:THW) announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1167 per share. On Wednesday, Tekla World Healthcare will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1167 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own THW as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1167 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

