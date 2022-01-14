QQQ
Zoetis's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 9:46 am
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Zoetis.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:ZTS) announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.325 per share. On Wednesday, Zoetis will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.325 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own ZTS as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.325 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Zoetis’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Posted-In:

Dividends

