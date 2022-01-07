QQQ
-4.67
388.69
-1.22%
BTC/USD
-1431.24
41651.07
-3.32%
DIA
-0.66
363.05
-0.18%
SPY
-2.63
470.57
-0.56%
TLT
-1.25
144.54
-0.87%
GLD
+ 0.39
166.60
+ 0.23%

American Finance Trust's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
January 7, 2022 9:51 am
American Finance Trust's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from American Finance Trust.

What’s Happening

(NASDAQ:AFIN) announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.2125 per share. On Wednesday, American Finance Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.2125 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own AFIN as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.2125 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 18, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

