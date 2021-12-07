QQQ
+ 9.65
376.55
+ 2.5%
BTC/USD
+ 1323.19
51765.11
+ 2.62%
DIA
+ 5.21
347.61
+ 1.48%
SPY
+ 8.94
449.85
+ 1.95%
TLT
-0.15
152.38
-0.1%
GLD
+ 0.28
165.94
+ 0.17%

OCCI's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
December 7, 2021 10:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
OCCI's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OCCI.

What’s Happening

OCCI announced on 0.17 that it would pay shareholders a 0.55 dividend of $increase per share. On quarterly, OCCI will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $increase lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, quarterly. Shareholders who own 2021 as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $increase dividend payout for every share that they own.

The $increase dividend is an December, 02 from the company’s prior dividend of $December, 31. According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on 2021-12-10 00:00:00. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on OCCI’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy MRTN Before The Dividend Payout

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy MRTN Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MRTN. read more
ZTR's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

ZTR's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from ZTR. read more
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy FDX Before The Dividend Payout

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy FDX Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from FDX. read more
VGI's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

VGI's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from VGI. read more