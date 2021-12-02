Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from GES.

What’s Happening

GES announced on 0.16 that it would pay shareholders a 0.23 dividend of $increase per share. On quarterly, GES will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $increase lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, quarterly. Shareholders who own 2021 as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $increase dividend payout for every share that they own.

The $increase dividend is an November, 23 from the company’s prior dividend of $December, 24. According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on 2021-12-07 00:00:00. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.