John Hancock Finl Opps's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
September 16, 2021 11:28 am
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from John Hancock Finl Opps. What's Happening John Hancock Finl Opps announced on September, 10 that it would pay shareholders a quarterly

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from John Hancock Finl Opps.

What's Happening

John Hancock Finl Opps announced on September, 10 that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share. On Tuesday, John Hancock Finl Opps will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.04 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own BTO as of the end of Monday's session are eligible to receive the $0.04 dividend payout for every share that they own.

The $0.04 dividend is the same as the company's prior dividend. According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on September, 30. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

