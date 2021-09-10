fbpx

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Calamos Dynamic

Benzinga Insights
September 10, 2021 11:16 am
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Calamos Dynamic

On September 1, 2021, Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 20, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Calamos Dynamic has an ex-dividend date planned for September 13, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.2. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.49% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Calamos Dynamic’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Calamos Dynamic has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 13, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Calamos Dynamic’s dividend yield last year was 7.2%, which has since grown by 0.29%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

