Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Invesco Trust

On September 1, 2021, Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Invesco Trust has an ex-dividend date set for for September 13, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.05, which equates to a dividend yield of 4.53% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Invesco Trust’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Invesco Trust has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 14, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.06, which has returned to its value today. Invesco Trust’s dividend yield last year was 4.81%, which has since decreased by 0.28%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

