Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Invesco Quality Municipal

Benzinga Insights
September 10, 2021 11:15 am
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Invesco Quality Municipal

On September 1, 2021, Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) declared a dividend payable on September 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Invesco Quality Municipal also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Invesco Quality Municipal is set for September 13, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.05, equating to a dividend yield of 4.48% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Invesco Quality Municipal’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Invesco Quality Municipal has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on May 14, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.05, which has returned to its value today. Invesco Quality Municipal’s dividend yield last year was 4.74%, which has since decreased by 0.26%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Dividends

