fbpx

QQQ
-0.73
381.51
-0.19%
BTC/USD
-6032.80
46631.10
-11.46%
DIA
-1.32
352.05
-0.38%
SPY
-1.49
452.40
-0.33%
TLT
+ 1.75
146.18
+ 1.18%
GLD
+ 0.66
166.64
+ 0.39%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Myers Industries

byBenzinga Insights
September 9, 2021 1:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Myers Industries

On September 2, 2021, Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) declared a dividend payable on October 4, 2021 to its shareholders. Myers Industries also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Myers Industries, whose current dividend payout is $0.14, has an ex-dividend date set at September 10, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.38% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Myers Industries’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Myers Industries has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 1, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.14, which has returned to its value today. Myers Industries’s dividend yield last year was 3.59%, which has since decreased by 1.21%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Myers Industries’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Myers Industries's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 5, 2021, Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 2, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Myers Industries, which has a current dividend per share of $0.14, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for March 17, 2021. read more

Understanding Myers Industries's Ex-Dividend Date

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) declared a dividend payable on January 5, 2021 to its shareholders as of October 27, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Myers Industries's stock as of December 7, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Myers Industries Increases Qtr. Dividend From $0.13 To $0.135/Share

Myers Industries Increases Quarterly Dividend by 14%