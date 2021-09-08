Understanding United Bankshares's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 30, 2021, United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on October 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. United Bankshares, which has a current dividend per share of $0.35, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for September 9, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.8% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

United Bankshares’s Dividend History

Over the past year, United Bankshares has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 10, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.35, which has returned to its value today. United Bankshares’s dividend yield last year was 5.32%, which has since decreased by 1.52%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

