Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Triton International

Benzinga Insights
September 7, 2021 11:30 am
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Triton International

On July 27, 2021, Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders. Triton International also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Triton International is set for September 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.57, equating to a dividend yield of 4.52% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Triton International’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Triton International has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on September 9, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.52, which has since grown by $0.05. Triton International’s dividend yield last year was 6.93%, which has since decreased by 2.41%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

