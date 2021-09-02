Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Fanhua

On August 23, 2021, Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders. Fanhua also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Fanhua, whose current dividend payout is $0.15, has an ex-dividend date set at September 3, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 4.13% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Fanhua’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Fanhua has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on September 4, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.25, which has since decreased by $0.1. Similarly, Fanhua’s dividend yield last year was 4.78%, which has since declined by 0.65%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

