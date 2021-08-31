Understanding Flex LNG's Ex-Dividend Date

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) declared a dividend payable on September 16, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 16, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Flex LNG’s stock as of September 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Flex LNG will be on September 1, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.4. That equates to a dividend yield of 10.68% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Over the past year, Flex LNG has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (March 10, 2020), the company’s payout sat at $0.1, which has since increased by $0.3. Flex LNG’s dividend yield last year was 5.88%, which has since grown by 4.8%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

