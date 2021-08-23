Understanding Falcon Minerals's Ex-Dividend Date

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) declared a dividend payable on September 8, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Falcon Minerals’s stock as of August 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Falcon Minerals, whose current dividend payout is $0.15, has an ex-dividend date set at August 24, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 12.55% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Falcon Minerals’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Falcon Minerals has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on August 24, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.03, which has since grown by $0.12. Similarly, Falcon Minerals’s dividend yield in last year was 4.69%, which has since grown by 7.86%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

