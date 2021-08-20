Analyzing NexPoint Strategic's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, NexPoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF) declared a dividend payable on August 31, 2021 to its shareholders. NexPoint Strategic also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 24, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. NexPoint Strategic, which has a current dividend per share of $0.05, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for August 23, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.4% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

NexPoint Strategic’s Dividend History

Over the past year, NexPoint Strategic has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 22, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.05, which has returned to its value today. NexPoint Strategic’s dividend yield last year was 5.27%, which has since decreased by 0.87%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

