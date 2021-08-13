Analyzing GAMCO Global Gold Natural's Ex-Dividend Date

GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 13, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of GAMCO Global Gold Natural’s stock as of September 16, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. GAMCO Global Gold Natural, which has a current dividend per share of $0.03, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for September 15, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 9.25% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding GAMCO Global Gold Natural’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, GAMCO Global Gold Natural has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 13, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.03, which has returned to its value today. GAMCO Global Gold Natural’s dividend yield last year was 10.23%, which has since decreased by 0.98%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about GAMCO Global Gold Natural click here.