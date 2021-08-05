fbpx

Understanding ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
August 5, 2021 11:08 am
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) declared a dividend payable on September 8, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 20, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s stock as of August 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has an ex-dividend date set for for August 6, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $1.58, which equates to a dividend yield of 4.2% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s Dividend History

Over the past year, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on October 14, 2015 the company’s payout was $0.14, which has since grown by $1.44. Similarly, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend yield in last year was 2.76%, which has since grown by 1.44%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

