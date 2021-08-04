Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Pinnacle Finl Partners

On July 20, 2021, Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 27, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Pinnacle Finl Partners is set for August 5, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.18, equating to a dividend yield of 0.86% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Pinnacle Finl Partners’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Pinnacle Finl Partners has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on August 6, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.16, which has since grown by $0.02. Pinnacle Finl Partners’s dividend yield last year was 1.66%, which has since decreased by 0.8%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Pinnacle Finl Partners click here.