Analyzing Affiliated Managers Group's Ex-Dividend Date

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) declared a dividend payable on August 20, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 28, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Affiliated Managers Group’s stock as of August 6, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Affiliated Managers Group, whose current dividend payout is $0.01, has an ex-dividend date set at August 5, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.02% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Affiliated Managers Group’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Affiliated Managers Group has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 5, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.01, which has returned to its value today. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend yield last year was 0.06%, which has since decreased by 0.04%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

