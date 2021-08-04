fbpx

Analyzing New York Community's Ex-Dividend Date

August 4, 2021 11:01 am
August 4, 2021 11:01 am
New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) declared a dividend payable on August 17, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 28, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of New York Community’s stock as of August 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. New York Community, whose current dividend payout is $0.17, has an ex-dividend date set at August 5, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 6.18% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

New York Community’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, New York Community has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on August 6, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.17, which has returned to its value today. New York Community’s dividend yield last year was 6.64%, which has since decreased by 0.46%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on New York Community’s previous dividends.

Dividends

