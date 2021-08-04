fbpx

Analyzing Pacific Premier Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date

August 4, 2021
August 4, 2021 11:01 am
On July 23, 2021, Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 13, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Pacific Premier Bancorp is set for August 5, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.33, equating to a dividend yield of 3.55% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Pacific Premier Bancorp has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on August 6, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.25, which has since grown by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend yield last year was 4.71%, which has since decreased by 1.16%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous dividends.

