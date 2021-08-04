Understanding Crestwood Equity Partners's Ex-Dividend Date

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) declared a dividend payable on August 13, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 15, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Crestwood Equity Partners’s stock as of August 6, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Crestwood Equity Partners, which has a current dividend per share of $0.62, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for August 5, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.84% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Crestwood Equity Partners’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Crestwood Equity Partners has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on August 6, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.62, which has returned to its value today. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend yield last year was 20.15%, which has since decreased by 11.31%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

