fbpx

QQQ
-3.35
360.95
-0.94%
DIA
-8.00
354.74
-2.31%
SPY
-6.92
438.26
-1.6%
TLT
+ 3.10
145.11
+ 2.09%
GLD
-0.44
169.85
-0.26%

Analyzing Colgate-Palmolive's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
July 19, 2021 10:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On June 10, 2021, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 16, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Colgate-Palmolive has an ex-dividend date set for for July 20, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.45, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.18% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Colgate-Palmolive’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Colgate-Palmolive has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on July 17, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.44, which has since increased by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend yield last year was 2.37%, which has since decreased by 0.19%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Colgate-Palmolive’s previous dividends.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Colgate-Palmolive's Ex-Dividend Date

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) declared a dividend payable on May 14, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 11, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Colgate-Palmolive's stock as of April 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Worried About Political Uncertainty? Check These Traditional Safety Investments

Colgate Increases Qtr. Dividend From $0.38 To $0.39/Share

Colgate Raises Qtr. Dividend From $0.36 To $0.38/share; Announces New $5B Buyback