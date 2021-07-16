Understanding Clough Global Dividend's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 9, 2021, Clough Global Dividend (AMEX:GLV) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Clough Global Dividend is set for August 19, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.1, equating to a dividend yield of 10.49% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Clough Global Dividend’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Clough Global Dividend has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on February 17, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.1, which has returned to its value today. Clough Global Dividend’s dividend yield last year was 10.14%, which has since grown by 0.35%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Clough Global Dividend click here.