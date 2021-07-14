fbpx
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Oxford Industries

byBenzinga Insights
July 14, 2021 10:25 am
On June 15, 2021, Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Oxford Industries is set for July 15, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.42, equating to a dividend yield of 1.63% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Oxford Industries’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Oxford Industries has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on July 16, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.25, which has since increased by $0.17. Oxford Industries’s dividend yield last year was 1.82%, which has since decreased by 0.19%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Oxford Industries’s previous dividends.

