Understanding Cornerstone Strategic's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 7, 2021, Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX:CLM) declared a dividend payable on July 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Cornerstone Strategic also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 15, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Cornerstone Strategic is set for July 14, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.16, equating to a dividend yield of 15.93% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Cornerstone Strategic’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Cornerstone Strategic has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 9, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.16, which has returned to its value today. Cornerstone Strategic’s dividend yield last year was 15.53%, which has since grown by 0.4%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Cornerstone Strategic click here.