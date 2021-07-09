Analyzing Industrias Bachoco SAB's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 24, 2021, Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) declared a dividend payable on July 26, 2021 to its shareholders. Industrias Bachoco SAB also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Industrias Bachoco SAB, whose current dividend payout is $0.42, has an ex-dividend date set at July 12, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.92% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Industrias Bachoco SAB’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Industrias Bachoco SAB has seen its dividend payouts descend downward and yields trend upward. Last year on May 10, 2019 the company’s payout sat at $0.44, which has since decreased by $0.01. Industrias Bachoco SAB’s dividend yield last year was 1.77%, which has since grown by 0.15%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Industrias Bachoco SAB’s previous dividends.