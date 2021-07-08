Understanding PIMCO Income Strategy's Ex-Dividend Date

PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) declared a dividend payable on August 2, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of PIMCO Income Strategy’s stock as of July 12, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. PIMCO Income Strategy has an ex-dividend date set for for July 9, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.08, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.74% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding PIMCO Income Strategy’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, PIMCO Income Strategy has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 10, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.08, which has returned to its value today. PIMCO Income Strategy’s dividend yield last year was 9.42%, which has since decreased by 0.68%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

