fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.19
358.45
+ 0.05%
DIA
-3.39
351.33
-0.97%
SPY
-2.60
436.32
-0.6%
TLT
+ 1.33
143.71
+ 0.92%
GLD
+ 1.21
166.08
+ 0.72%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ingles Markets

byBenzinga Insights
July 6, 2021 10:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 28, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Ingles Markets’s stock as of July 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ingles Markets has an ex-dividend date planned for July 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.17. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.11% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Ingles Markets’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Ingles Markets has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on July 8, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.17, which has returned to its value today. Ingles Markets’s dividend yield last year was 1.64%, which has since decreased by 0.53%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Ingles Markets click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Ingles Markets's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 29, 2021, Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a dividend payable on April 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Ingles Markets also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Understanding Ingles Markets's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 28, 2020, Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a dividend payable on January 14, 2021 to its shareholders. Ingles Markets also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What is a Value Stock? read more