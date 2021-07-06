Ex-Dividend Date Insight: BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb

On June 23, 2021, BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 22, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb, whose current dividend payout is $0.05, has an ex-dividend date set at July 7, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 6.34% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb’s Dividend History

Over the past year, BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 10, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.05, which has returned to its value today. BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb’s dividend yield last year was 6.65%, which has since decreased by 0.31%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

