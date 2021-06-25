Analyzing Bank of Commerce Hldgs's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 16, 2021, Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 9, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Bank of Commerce Hldgs has an ex-dividend date planned for June 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.06. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.64% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Bank of Commerce Hldgs’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Bank of Commerce Hldgs has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on June 29, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.05, which has since increased by $0.01. Bank of Commerce Hldgs’s dividend yield last year was 2.75%, which has since decreased by 1.11%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

