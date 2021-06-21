fbpx
Understanding Western Asset Managed's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights
June 21, 2021
On May 18, 2021, Western Asset Managed (NYSE:MMU) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Western Asset Managed has an ex-dividend date set for for June 22, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.04, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.84% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Western Asset Managed’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Western Asset Managed has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 22, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.04, which has returned to its value today. Western Asset Managed’s dividend yield last year was 3.86%, which has since decreased by 0.02%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

