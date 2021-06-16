fbpx
Analyzing QTS Realty Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
June 16, 2021 10:22 am
On May 6, 2021, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 7, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. QTS Realty Trust, which has a current dividend per share of $0.5, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 17, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.14% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

QTS Realty Trust’s Dividend History

Over the past year, QTS Realty Trust has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on June 18, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.47, which has since grown by $0.03. Similarly, QTS Realty Trust’s dividend yield in last year was 2.85%, which has since grown by 0.29%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on QTS Realty Trust click here.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Dividends

