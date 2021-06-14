Analyzing First Finl Bankshares's Ex-Dividend Date

First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) declared a dividend payable on July 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 27, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of First Finl Bankshares’s stock as of June 16, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. First Finl Bankshares, which has a current dividend per share of $0.15, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 15, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.24% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding First Finl Bankshares’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, First Finl Bankshares has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 15, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.13, which has since grown by $0.02. First Finl Bankshares’s dividend yield last year was 1.88%, which has since decreased by 0.64%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

