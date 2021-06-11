Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Packaging Corp of America

Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 5, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Packaging Corp of America’s stock as of June 15, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Packaging Corp of America is set for June 14, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $1.0, equating to a dividend yield of 2.63% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Packaging Corp of America’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Packaging Corp of America has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 12, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.79, which has since grown by $0.21. Packaging Corp of America’s dividend yield last year was 3.3%, which has since decreased by 0.67%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Packaging Corp of America’s previous dividends.