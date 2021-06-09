Analyzing Lear's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 20, 2021, Lear (NYSE:LEA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Lear has an ex-dividend date set for for June 10, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.54% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Lear’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Lear has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on December 5, 2019 the company’s payout was $0.75, which has since decreased by $0.5. Similarly, Lear’s dividend yield last year was 2.44%, which has since declined by 1.9%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

