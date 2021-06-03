Analyzing Gen American Invts Co's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 29, 2021, Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) declared a dividend payable on June 24, 2021 to its shareholders. Gen American Invts Co also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Gen American Invts Co has an ex-dividend date set for for June 4, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.37, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.51% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Gen American Invts Co’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Gen American Invts Co has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on November 15, 2019 the company’s payout sat at $2.45, which has since decreased by $2.08. Gen American Invts Co’s dividend yield last year was 6.67%, which has since declined by 3.16%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

