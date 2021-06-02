Understanding Commerce Bancshares's Ex-Dividend Date

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a dividend payable on June 21, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 21, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Commerce Bancshares’s stock as of June 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Commerce Bancshares, which has a current dividend per share of $0.26, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 3, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.41% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Commerce Bancshares’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Commerce Bancshares has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on June 4, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.27, which has since decreased by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend yield last year was 1.93%, which has since declined by 0.52%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Commerce Bancshares click here.