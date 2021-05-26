Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Fortune Brands Home

Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) declared a dividend payable on June 16, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 3, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Fortune Brands Home's stock as of May 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Fortune Brands Home will be on May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.26. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.99% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Fortune Brands Home's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Fortune Brands Home has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on May 28, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.24, which has since increased by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home's dividend yield last year was 2.2%, which has since decreased by 1.21%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

