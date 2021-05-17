 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Select Medical Holdings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Share:
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Select Medical Holdings

On May 5, 2021, Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) declared a dividend payable on June 1, 2021 to its shareholders. Select Medical Holdings also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Select Medical Holdings is set for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.12, equating to a dividend yield of 1.31% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Select Medical Holdings's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Select Medical Holdings has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 14, 2014 the company's payout was $0.1, which has since grown by $0.02. Select Medical Holdings's dividend yield last year was 2.85%, which has since decreased by 1.54%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Select Medical Holdings click here.

 

Related Articles (SEM)

Recap: Select Medical Holdings Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Select Medical Holdings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com