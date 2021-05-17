Understanding Fresh Del Monte Produce's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 5, 2021, Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) declared a dividend payable on June 11, 2021 to its shareholders. Fresh Del Monte Produce also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Fresh Del Monte Produce will be on May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.1. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.39% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce's Dividend History

Over the past year, Fresh Del Monte Produce has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 12, 2020 the company's payout was $0.05, which has since grown by $0.05. Similarly, Fresh Del Monte Produce's dividend yield in last year was 0.57%, which has since grown by 0.82%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Fresh Del Monte Produce click here.