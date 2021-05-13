Analyzing Invesco Municipal's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 3, 2021, Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 28, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Invesco Municipal, which has a current dividend per share of $0.05, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for May 14, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.8% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Invesco Municipal's Dividend History

Over the past year, Invesco Municipal has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on January 14, 2021 the company's payout was $0.05, which has returned to its value today. Invesco Municipal's dividend yield last year was 5.05%, which has since decreased by 0.25%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

