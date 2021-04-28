Analyzing Plains GP Holdings Ex-Dividend Date

On April 5, 2021, Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) declared a dividend payable on May 14, 2021 to its shareholders. Plains GP Holdings also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 30, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Plains GP Holdings, which has a current dividend per share of $0.18, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for April 29, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.59% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Plains GP Holdings's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Plains GP Holdings has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on April 30, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.18, which has returned to its value today. Plains GP Holdings's dividend yield last year was 12.77%, which has since decreased by 5.18%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

