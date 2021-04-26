Ex-Dividend Date Insight: BBVA

On March 24, 2021, BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) declared a dividend payable on May 10, 2021 to its shareholders. BBVA also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. BBVA has an ex-dividend date set for for April 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.07, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.73% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

BBVA's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, BBVA has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on October 5, 2018 the company's payout sat at $0.12, which has since decreased by $0.05. BBVA's dividend yield last year was 3.49%, which has since declined by 0.76%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

