Ex-Dividend Date Insight: USA Compression Partners

On April 14, 2021, USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 7, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. USA Compression Partners has an ex-dividend date planned for April 23, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.53. That equates to a dividend yield of 13.82% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding USA Compression Partners's Dividend History

Over the past year, USA Compression Partners has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 24, 2020 the company's payout was $0.53, which has returned to its value today. USA Compression Partners's dividend yield last year was 29.87%, which has since decreased by 16.05%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

