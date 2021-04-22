Analyzing Tremont Mortgage's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 15, 2021, Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 20, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Tremont Mortgage is set for April 23, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.1, equating to a dividend yield of 6.25% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Tremont Mortgage's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Tremont Mortgage has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on April 8, 2020 the company's payout was $0.01, which has since grown by $0.09. Similarly, Tremont Mortgage's dividend yield in last year was 1.39%, which has since grown by 4.86%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Tremont Mortgage click here.